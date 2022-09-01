



As has been common in the countdown from 10 days, today is another double dose in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, and we’re here to discuss no. 2 Kenzel Lawler. The redshirt freshman, Lawler, is still new to the cornerback position, having only started playing the position his senior year of high school in Corona, CA after years as a quarterback.





UteNation Take

Lawler is still probably another year from seeing the field with any consistency, but the potential to grow into a very good player is still there—he’ll have to show more of a breakthrough during his opportunities, though. He will most likely be competing for special teams reps in 2022. However, the pieces are there; at 5-foot-11, he has good size for the position and is fundamentally sound despite still learning how to play cornerback. He is tough and aggressive at the point of attack, and he stays disciplined in his reads. While he might not see much playing time right away, his improvement will be key for future depth at the position.





Remembering Lawler's Recruitment

Due to his position switch, Lawler’s recruitment picked up late in the process. He tripped Utah, Cal and Arizona before ultimately choosing the Utes. He was a three-star athlete and the no. 96 rated recruit in California with offers from Arizona, Boston College, Cal, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Washington State, to name a few.



