It’s only 19 days away until the University of Utah kicks off against Southern Utah University. With that in mind, it’s time to talk about a solid receiving option for Utah quarterback Cam Rising, No. 19 Luca Calderella.

The junior receiver had three catches for 31 yards during the 2023 season, and he also performed well during spring ball. The Utes have an embarrassment of riches suddenly at receiver as they’ve pushed all their chips in for this season, but Caldarella will still see his share of opportunities and then go from there.





UteNation Take

At 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, Caldarella gives this offense another big bodied target on the perimeter. He played basketball and ran track in high school in California, so he has the athleticism to make some big plays. He stepped up in 2023 for some timely plays with an injury-depleted group. Despite Utah revamping and reloading the receiver position this offseason, Caldarella will find a role as a sure handed and move to sticks type target.





Remembering Caldarella's Recruitment

Caldarella was a late signee for the Utes in 2022, as he was a full-qualifier in JuCo. Prior to his visit to Utah, Arizona State believed that they had him in the bag, but Utah quietly brought him in and sealed the deal.