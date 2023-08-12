



We are at 19 days in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and today we get a double dose of players. Here we will discuss an under the radar JuCo addition to the wide receiver group, Luca Caldarella. In 2021 at Cerritos College (CA) he played in 11 games and caught 35 passes for 482 yards and seven touchdowns. In his first season with Utah, Caldarella played in five games on special teams in 2022.

The wide receiver room was revamped over the offseason and Caldarella will be looking to take advantage of any opportunities he gets.





UteNation Take

At 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, Caldarella gives this offense another big bodied target on the perimeter. He played basketball and ran track in high school in California, so he has the athleticism to make some big plays. With the receivers group vying for someone to step up, he has the size to develop into a nice piece of this offense for the future. However, Caldarella still has an uphill battle to crack the two-deep.





Remembering Caldarella's Recruitment

Caldarella was a late signee for the Utes in 2022, as he was a full-qualifier in JuCo. Prior to his visit to Utah, Arizona State believed that they had him in the bag, but Utah quietly brought him in and sealed the deal.



