UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 17 Devaughn Vele





Seventeen days until the 2022 season opener for the University of Utah football program means it’s time to discuss a key piece tho the Utes’ offense, no. 17 Devaughn Vele.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore is primed to become the true WR1 for this team and help take them to the next level. Injuries his first couple seasons have held him under the radar, but Vele looks ready to become a household name.

One of the most symbolic plays of the 2021 season was the flea-flicker from Cam Rising to Vele, just before halftime at USC. It was a play that many believe ignited the run of dominance that Utah would then go on, throughout the season. Those two are expected to connect frequently in similar fashion, this season, as they look to defend the Pac-12 title.





UteNation Take

Being a former walk-on, Vele has the talent and understands the work ethic needed to continually improve and grow as a player. While his size makes him a natural red zone threat, he has the skills to create good separation on his routes and be an every down target for Cam Rising.

Within the program, he’s known to some as “Baby Megatron.” Vele is known for his solid hands and huge catch radius. He’s the type receiver that quickly becomes a quarterback’s best friend, as he can be trust in 1-on-1 battles, even with a defender draped all over him. Throughout spring and fall camp, the special rapport and trust between Vele and Rising is obvious.

If Vele can stay healthy and avoid even the nagging injuries that he fought through in 2021, this upcoming season could be a special one for him.





Remembering Vele's Recruitment

This was a unique situation. Vele wasn't really on anybody's radar for a scholarship prior to his mission. Upon returning, he went on an unofficial visit to Utah and asked the staff when he could come to walk-on tryouts. Utah already knew about him and didn’t hesitate by telling him there was no need for a tryout, they had already seen enough from his high school film.



