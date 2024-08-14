



There are fifteen days left until the University of Utah begins their 2024 season against SUU, so it's time to talk about a crucial piece to Utah's defense, No. 15 Tao Johnson. Last season Johnson 12 of 13 games, mostly at nickelback. He had 33 tackles (1.5 TFL), a fumble recovery, and ranked second on the team with five PBU. He'll lead a young but talented safety group that's still trying to lock in their starter at strong safety.





UteNation Take

During his high school days, Johnson was the Idaho 5A state champion in the 100 meter dash at 10.82 seconds (but has been clocked at 10.62 seconds), took third in the 4x100 meter relay, and third in the long jump, while also starring in football at Thunder Ridge HS in Idaho Falls.

Even though he could have developed into a talented receiver, Johnson seems to have found a home on defense. During the 2023 season, Johnson was tabbed as Utah's starting nickelback, but found himself playing free safety at times — due to defensive injuries and also the creative scheming by Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley. This offseason he's been up to the challenge of taking over the starting free safety role on a permanent basis, after the early departures to the NFL by Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki. Johnson has been turning heads throughout spring ball and all the way through fall camp.

Ute legend Eric Weddle has joined in on Johnson's praise by proclaiming him as Utah's next great safety.



