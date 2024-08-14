PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 15 Tao Johnson

Alex Markham • UteNation
Publisher
@AMarkhamRivals


There are fifteen days left until the University of Utah begins their 2024 season against SUU, so it's time to talk about a crucial piece to Utah's defense, No. 15 Tao Johnson. Last season Johnson 12 of 13 games, mostly at nickelback. He had 33 tackles (1.5 TFL), a fumble recovery, and ranked second on the team with five PBU. He'll lead a young but talented safety group that's still trying to lock in their starter at strong safety.


UteNation Take

During his high school days, Johnson was the Idaho 5A state champion in the 100 meter dash at 10.82 seconds (but has been clocked at 10.62 seconds), took third in the 4x100 meter relay, and third in the long jump, while also starring in football at Thunder Ridge HS in Idaho Falls.

Even though he could have developed into a talented receiver, Johnson seems to have found a home on defense. During the 2023 season, Johnson was tabbed as Utah's starting nickelback, but found himself playing free safety at times — due to defensive injuries and also the creative scheming by Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley. This offseason he's been up to the challenge of taking over the starting free safety role on a permanent basis, after the early departures to the NFL by Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki. Johnson has been turning heads throughout spring ball and all the way through fall camp.

Ute legend Eric Weddle has joined in on Johnson's praise by proclaiming him as Utah's next great safety.



Remembering Johnson's Recruitment

Living in southeast Idaho, Johnson flew a bit under the radar in the recruiting scene, even as a 3-star prospect. Utah, Washington State, and Virginia were his main offers before Tao chose to stay closer to home with the Utes.


