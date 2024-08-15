Just 14 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series and today we discuss no. 14, Josh Calvert. While the senior linebacker has battled injuries his entire college career, he did see action in all 13 games last season, mostly on social teams but with some action on defense. While he might not be slated to start, it's encouraging that he was healthy an entire season.





UteNation Take

Calvert was a highly-rated inside linebacker coming out of high school and unfortunately, injuries have slowed his development both at Washington and Utah. The 6-foot-2 and 217 pounder is a veteran voice in a deep and athletic linebacker room, but he has his work cut out for him to earn reps in the two-deep rotation.

The talent is there, Calvert’s health has been his biggest hurdle to seeing the field consistently in his college career.





Remembering Calvert’s Recruitment

A four-star linebacker in the 2019 class, Calvert was rated no. 178 overall by Rivals and he was the no. 10 rated inside linebacker. At the time, Utah had offered, but was not seriously in the picture, despite his dad once playing briefly at Utah. Late in his process, Calvert had a top two of UCLA and Michigan State, before committing a month later to the Washington Huskies.

After battling injuries with the Huskies, Calvert transferred to Utah to play with his brother, Ethan. In 2021, Ethan suffered his own season-ending injury, which led him to transferring from the loaded linebacker room this offseason.



