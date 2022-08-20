UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 14 Josh Calvert

With two weeks left until kickoff, it’s time to talk about no. 14 Josh Calvert. The former Washington Husky saw action in one game in 2021, as he was fighting for reps with two stars that saw the bulk of the playing time, Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. Even with those two graduated, he finds himself in a stacked position group.





The potential is there with Calvert as was often practicing with the 1s at Washington as a freshman, before tearing his ACL. Can he regain that magic? We’ll see when his number is called.





UteNation Take





Calvert finds himself battling for second-team reps in a loaded linebacker group. If he can stay he provides quality depth. However, his most important contributions for 2022 are likely to come on special teams.









Remembering Calvert’s recruitment





A four-star linebacker in the 2019 class, Calvert was rated no. 178 overall by Rivals and he was the no. 10 rated inside linebacker. At the time, Utah had offered, but was not seriously in the picture, despite his dad once playing briefly at Utah. Late in his process, Calvert had a top two of UCLA and Michigan State, before committing a month later to the Washington Huskies.





After battling injuries with the Huskies, Calvert transferred to Utah to play with his brother, Ethan.



