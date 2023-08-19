



A dozen days until the Utah Football season officially begins means we discuss no. 12, Sidney Mbanasor. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver played in two games in 2022 at wide receiver and special teams. A tall and speedy receiver, Mbanasor originally was listed as a tight end by Rivals coming out of high school, but Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig saw him as the type of tall and fast wide receiver that he coveted for the offense.

His progress was derailed this offseason due to an injury, but he is close to being back to full strength.





UteNation Take

A tall, strong, and fast receiver on the perimeter sounds like exactly what the Utah offense needs to unlock its full potential. Mbanasor might still be a year or two at least to becoming that true threat on the outside, but he has all the tools to develop into that type of player. He has the skills to high point the ball and has a huge catch radius, but will his route running be at the level to break into the rotation?

Once he’s healthy enough, look for him to start carving out a role in the receiver rotation.





Remembering Mbanasor’s Recruitment

The tall and speedy receiver out of Plugerville, TX held offers from Utah, Louisiana Tech, Morgan State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.

Despite two brothers playing for Louisville and Texas Tech, respectively at the time, Sidney chose to go his own route at Utah.



