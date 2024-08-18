



There are only eleven days now until the University of Utah kicks off their highly anticipated 2024 season. One year after injuries derailed a promising season, a lot of that had to do with the backup quarterback play. Now with star quarterback Cam Rising returning and healthy, the Utes have a young phenom behind him to back him up.

With eleven days left, it’s time to talk about No. 11 Isaac Wilson.





UteNation Take

Very rarely over the last 25 years has Utah had a true freshman quarterback be a breakout star in camp leading up to their first season, a list of Brian Johnson, Jordan Wynn, and Travis Wilson. Wynn and Wilson both unseated the incumbent quarterbacks. Johnson had the luxury of getting reps behind Ute legend Alex Smith. In 2024, Isaac Wilson is getting that same luxury as Johnson, as there is zero question that Utah’s present day legend and two-time conference champion, Cam Rising, is the starting quarterback.

Still, Wilson enrolled early and participated in spring ball. He showed flashes of why he was a highly-coveted high school quarterback, but he was still catching up to the speed of the game. Now that fall camp is winding down, the speed of the game is no longer an issue. Wilson handily won the Utes QB2 role and has had his moments of “wow” plays against Utah’s vaunted defense.

Wilson is very similar in style to Rising. He brings a presence to the huddle, can improvise, make tough throws, and make smart decisions. When the time comes when Rising graduates, he’ll pass the keys to Utah’s offense over to a tantalizing talent at quarterback.

Until then, it’s Rising who is the key to leading Utah to the CFP.



