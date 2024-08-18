PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 11 Isaac Wilson

Alex Markham • UteNation
Publisher
@AMarkhamRivals


There are only eleven days now until the University of Utah kicks off their highly anticipated 2024 season. One year after injuries derailed a promising season, a lot of that had to do with the backup quarterback play. Now with star quarterback Cam Rising returning and healthy, the Utes have a young phenom behind him to back him up.

With eleven days left, it’s time to talk about No. 11 Isaac Wilson.


UteNation Take

Very rarely over the last 25 years has Utah had a true freshman quarterback be a breakout star in camp leading up to their first season, a list of Brian Johnson, Jordan Wynn, and Travis Wilson. Wynn and Wilson both unseated the incumbent quarterbacks. Johnson had the luxury of getting reps behind Ute legend Alex Smith. In 2024, Isaac Wilson is getting that same luxury as Johnson, as there is zero question that Utah’s present day legend and two-time conference champion, Cam Rising, is the starting quarterback.

Still, Wilson enrolled early and participated in spring ball. He showed flashes of why he was a highly-coveted high school quarterback, but he was still catching up to the speed of the game. Now that fall camp is winding down, the speed of the game is no longer an issue. Wilson handily won the Utes QB2 role and has had his moments of “wow” plays against Utah’s vaunted defense.

Wilson is very similar in style to Rising. He brings a presence to the huddle, can improvise, make tough throws, and make smart decisions. When the time comes when Rising graduates, he’ll pass the keys to Utah’s offense over to a tantalizing talent at quarterback.

Until then, it’s Rising who is the key to leading Utah to the CFP.



Remembering Wilson’s Recruitment

While so many know him as former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s brother, it’s important to remember the family history. Isaac’s father Mike was a defensive lineman at Utah during the Ron McBride era. The family is diehard Ute fans.

During Isaac’s recruitment, he made it clear that despite his brother’s success at BYU, Isaac grew up a Ute fan. The four-star and No. 2 rated dual threat quarterback in the 2024 class also chose Utah after breaking down offense with his brother, who pointed out that Utah’s offense is very similar to the types you see nowadays in the NFL.


