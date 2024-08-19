The last double digit day in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff means we get to discuss no. 10, Money Parks. The 5-foot-10 senior is one of the most experienced players on the roster with 17 starts in 39 total games. Parks also carries an impressive streak of at least one reception in at least 24 straight games.





UteNation Take

Parks has some of the best highlights in recent memory with the 70-yard reception against Florida last season and the 57-yard touchdown against USC in 2022. However, the Aledo, TX-native still feels like he's due for a breakout season.

While he is not the tallest receiver, Parks has the top end speed to keep defenses honest. He is also a very good route runner with really good hands. The addition of Dorian Singer and emergence of other receivers, as well as the multifaceted tight end group, should only help open up the field and opportunities for Parks to have a solid final year.

As good as Singer is, there’s a scenario where Parks could lead the Utes in receiving yards due to the attention his counterpart will receive. Singer will also be a beneficiary of Parks’ success, as it could turn into a true pick your poison scenario with those two on the field together.





Remembering Parks' Recruitment

Parks was Utah's first commitment for the 2020 recruiting class back in November 2018. Money held 11 offers in total, notably from Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas Tech. Utah offered early and managed to hang on to the speedster out of Aledo, TX.