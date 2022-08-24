



It is another double dose of articles today at no. 10 in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, and here we highlight Money Parks.

The speedy Texas wide receiver announced his presence in 2021 with an exceptional touchdown reception at USC. However, that would be his one and only catch on the season. After an eye-opening fall camp, the Utes are hoping to see an abundance of those plays from Parks in 2022.

Heading into the 2022 season, Parks will have big shoes to fill as he replaced Ute-great Britain Covey in the slot. If he keeps up his offseason performance, Parks should be more than up for the challenge.





UteNation Take

Utah is looking to be more explosive in the throw game this season, and Parks has the speed to take the top off a defense and keep them honest. He can play both on the inside and the outside.

Parks has all of the skills to thrive in Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig's offense with his speed, release off the line, really great hands, route running, and he is not afraid to come across the middle of a defense.

In high school, Parks averaged 18.0 yard per catch—an explosive element that the Utah offense has been missing. His breakout is a welcome development for quarterback Cam Rising, as he looks to showcase his big-play capabilities in 2022.





Remembering Parks' Recruitment

Parks was Utah's first commitment for the 2020 recruiting class back in November 2018. Money held 11 offers in total, notably from Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas Tech. Utah offered early and managed to hang on to the speedster out of Aledo, TX.



