With just one day left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series, today we discuss a newcomer to Utah football, no. 1, Kenan Johnson. The 6-foot senior cornerback transferred to Utah after four seasons at Georgia Tech. Johnson played in 45 games while in Atlanta, including 11 starts.





UteNation Take

Johnson participated in spring ball, impressing the coaches early. He continued his standout play into fall camp and he’s earned one of the starting spots on the outside opposite Zemaiah Vaughn.

Johnson should be another in a long line of lockdown defenders for the 2024 season in Salt Lake City as long as he stays healthy, as he's occasionally battled some ankle injuries. He has really good quickness and recovery speed, two highly valued traits in Utah cornerbacks.





Remembering Johnson's Recruitment

Johnson was a 3-star cornerback from Lake Minneola in Florida with over 15 offers in hand. Ultimately, he verbally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Georgia Tech in the 2019 class. Utah was never a part of the mix coming out of high school, although he did hold an offer from Utah State.

Transferring to Utah was an easy decision for Johnson, as he saw the staff’s development track record and the man schemes that would better prepare him for the NFL.



