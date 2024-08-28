PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 1 Kenan Johnson

Sean Davenport • UteNation
Ute Nation
@SeanDavenport

With just one day left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series, today we discuss a newcomer to Utah football, no. 1, Kenan Johnson. The 6-foot senior cornerback transferred to Utah after four seasons at Georgia Tech. Johnson played in 45 games while in Atlanta, including 11 starts.


UteNation Take

Johnson participated in spring ball, impressing the coaches early. He continued his standout play into fall camp and he’s earned one of the starting spots on the outside opposite Zemaiah Vaughn.

Johnson should be another in a long line of lockdown defenders for the 2024 season in Salt Lake City as long as he stays healthy, as he's occasionally battled some ankle injuries. He has really good quickness and recovery speed, two highly valued traits in Utah cornerbacks.


Remembering Johnson's Recruitment

Johnson was a 3-star cornerback from Lake Minneola in Florida with over 15 offers in hand. Ultimately, he verbally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Georgia Tech in the 2019 class. Utah was never a part of the mix coming out of high school, although he did hold an offer from Utah State.

Transferring to Utah was an easy decision for Johnson, as he saw the staff’s development track record and the man schemes that would better prepare him for the NFL.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3V0YWgucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3V0ZW5hdGlvbi1jb3VudGRvd24tdG8ta2lja29mZi1uby0xLWtlbmFu LWpvaG5zb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDog JypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnV0YWgucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ1dGVuYXRp b24tY291bnRkb3duLXRvLWtpY2tvZmYtbm8tMS1rZW5hbi1qb2huc29uJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxNjQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK