PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 1 Jaylon Glover

Sean Davenport • UteNation
Ute Nation
@SeanDavenport

Just one day until the 2024 season officially begins, and today we discuss no. 1, Jaylon Glover, in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff. The junior running back played in all 13 games last season, rushing for 562 yards on 137 carries (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns. Glover had his first-career 100-yard rushing game against Colorado with a career-best 107 yards on 17 carries, highlighted by a career-long 30 yard rush.


UteNation Take

Glover is currently slated as RB2 behind Micah Bernard on the depth chart, so he will get his opportunities to make his mark. At 5-foot-8 and 202 pounds, the Florida-native is built similar to former Utah great and Florida prep star, Zack Moss, but he still needs to put it all together to have a breakout season.

Glover has all the tools to be a great running back: low center of gravity, good power, but the hope is the dropped weight allows him to regain that speed that he had in high school which helped him run away from defenders at the second level. If he can improve his vision and decision-making when to turn upfield, he could really give the offense another level of versatility.


Remembering Glover's Recruitment

As a 4-star recruit and rated the 14th best at his position by Rivals, Mr. Football for the state of Florida held 44 offers coming out of high school from all over the country. Utah beat out a very impressive list of suitors, including Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan State, South Carolina, and Tennessee, to name just a handful. Utah’s recent history at running back , as well as his relationship with then position coach, Kiel McDonald, won out.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3V0YWgucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3V0ZW5hdGlvbi1jb3VudGRvd24tdG8ta2lja29mZi1uby0xLWpheWxv bi1nbG92ZXItMiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdXRhaC5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnV0ZW5h dGlvbi1jb3VudGRvd24tdG8ta2lja29mZi1uby0xLWpheWxvbi1nbG92ZXIt MiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTY0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==