Just one day until the 2024 season officially begins, and today we discuss no. 1, Jaylon Glover, in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff. The junior running back played in all 13 games last season, rushing for 562 yards on 137 carries (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns. Glover had his first-career 100-yard rushing game against Colorado with a career-best 107 yards on 17 carries, highlighted by a career-long 30 yard rush.





UteNation Take

Glover is currently slated as RB2 behind Micah Bernard on the depth chart, so he will get his opportunities to make his mark. At 5-foot-8 and 202 pounds, the Florida-native is built similar to former Utah great and Florida prep star, Zack Moss, but he still needs to put it all together to have a breakout season.

Glover has all the tools to be a great running back: low center of gravity, good power, but the hope is the dropped weight allows him to regain that speed that he had in high school which helped him run away from defenders at the second level. If he can improve his vision and decision-making when to turn upfield, he could really give the offense another level of versatility.





Remembering Glover's Recruitment

As a 4-star recruit and rated the 14th best at his position by Rivals, Mr. Football for the state of Florida held 44 offers coming out of high school from all over the country. Utah beat out a very impressive list of suitors, including Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan State, South Carolina, and Tennessee, to name just a handful. Utah’s recent history at running back , as well as his relationship with then position coach, Kiel McDonald, won out.