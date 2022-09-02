



There is just one day left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff before the University of Utah takes on the Florida Gators in The Swamp. Today, we discuss a Sunshine State native, no. 1 Jaylon Glover. The freshman running back from Lakeland, FL was a high school phenom where he rushed for 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns his senior year. The 5-foot-7, 207-pound back rushed for over 6,000 yards in his career to the fine tune of 82 total touchdowns.

Glover was here in the spring, therefore, despite being a true freshman, he’s in the countdown. He’ll be a part of one of the deepest running back rooms in college football.





UteNation Take

It is difficult not to draw comparisons to former Ute great and Florida prep star Zack Moss, but Glover fits the mold. He has an extremely strong lower body and is incredibly difficult to bring down. While Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard highlight the running back group, Glover has impressed early in his time in Salt Lake.

Fellow Floridians Ricky Parks (Tampa) and Chris Curry (Fort Myers) will keep the competition for reps extremely tough. He’s a different type of back than Thomas, so that will help him get, at minimum, some solid change-of-pace snaps. Glover has another gear that can turn a play into a homerun with one cut, giving the offense another option for explosive plays.





Remembering Glover's Recruitment

As a 4-star recruit and rated the 14th best at his position by Rivals, Mr. Football for the state of Florida held 44 offers coming out of high school from all over the country. Utah beat out a very impressive list of suitors, including Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan State, South Carolina, and Tennessee, to name just a handful. Utah’s recent history at running back , as well as his relationship with then position coach, Kiel McDonald, won out.



