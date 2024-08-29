It is officially the season opener for the 2024 Utah Football season, and today we discuss no. 0, Taeshaun Lyons. The 6-foot-1 receiver transferred to Utah from Washington after the 2023 season; his first and only season in Seattle, where he saw action in two games.





UteNation Take

Lyons isn't listed on the two-deep on the opening depth chart for the season because of a talented and upperclassman-heavy receiver room. However, the redshirt-freshman transfer could develop into a great receiver, and sooner rather than later. The 6-foot-1 wideout is great at high-pointing the ball in 50-50 jump balls, while also being quick enough to be elusive with the ball in his hands. He has enough speed to keep the defense honest and a quick release to get open.

Lyons participated in spring ball and performed well. The initial depth chart isn’t always a full indication of where things stand, so despite the depth, Lyons could still have a decent impact in a meaningful 2024 season.





Remembering Lyons’ Recruitment

While at Tennyson HS in California, Lyons was a 4-star recruit and the 49th rated receiver in the class of 2023. He held 26 offers, including Utah, most of the Pac-12, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Texas A&M. His final for consisted of Washington, Oregon, Miami, and Notre Dame. He only took two official visits, to Washington and Notre Dame.

After entering the portal on December 22nd, Lyons had interest from Arizona, Utah, Baylor and Cal before jumping on the opportunity that lay ahead with the Utes.