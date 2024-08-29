PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 0 Logan Fano

Alex Markham • UteNation
Publisher
@AMarkhamRivals

The high anticipated 2024 Utah football season kicks off today against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. As we reach the end of our UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, it’s time to focus on a breakout star from last season, no. 0 Logan Fano. The local and transfer from BYU played in five games for Utah, making three starts. He was well in the running for defensive MVP on a team that was 4-0 despite all of their early season injuries. In the fifth game of his season against Oregon State, Fano broke into the Oregon State backfield for a highlight reel sack, unfortunately tearing his ACL in the process.

In his five games, Fano had 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, plus 3.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and a recovery.


UteNation Take

After sitting out his first year at BYU to recover from an injury, Fano immediately made his presence known when he came to Utah. Last offseason, Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley mentioned Fano’s name as a newcomer to watch, and Fano might have even exceeded those initial expectations. Unfortunately the injury hit, which was another torn ACL for the local talent. Ever since then, Fano has been diligently working his way back and seems to be ahead of schedule. He was ready as far back as February. Fano was near 100% health in fall camp and Utah will ease their star defensive end back into the lineup, as they’re itching to unleash him again.


Remembering Fano’s Recruitment

Fano was a 4-star Rivals recruit and the no. 3 player in the state of Utah coming out of high school in the 2021 class with over a dozen offers from around the country, including BYU, Utah, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Eventually, Fano decided to stay in Utah County and committed to BYU, although his heart wasn’t fully in on that decision. At the end of the 2022 season, Fano entered the transfer portal. With or without his brother, Spencer, Logan’s heart was set on transferring to the Utes.

Along with his brother, Logan is also cousins with star Utah linebacker Karene Reid.

This brings an end to the 2024 UteNation Countdown to Kickoff. It’s time to enjoy an intriguing 2024 season.

