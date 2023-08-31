The Utah football season kicks off the 2023 today against the Florida Gators and that means we will discuss no. 0 Logan Fano. Fano attended BYU in 2022 before transferring to Utah at the end of the season. The Timpview HS graduate was recruited heavily by the Utes before decided to attend BYU before ultimately transferring and joining his younger brother, Spencer, in Salt Lake City.





Along with his brother, he joins his cousin, Karene Reid, as the entire family is looking to make a big impact for the Utes in 2023.





UteNation Take

Fano did not play in his lone season for BYU due to injury, but he is expected to contribute heavily in the Utes defensive end rotation in 2023. Leading into the Florida game, Fano is listed on the two-deep behind Connor O’Toole at the left end spot. At 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Fano is a big, long and athletic defensive end that will still add some muscle to his frame over the next couple years.





Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has mentioned Fano’s name as someone that they feel is ready to contribute right away coming out of fall camp. He’s been a standout ever since the spring, and Fano’s continued development should be intriguing to watch now that he’s healthy.





Remembering Fano’s Recruitment

Fano was a 4-star Rivals recruit and the no. 3 player in the state of Utah coming out of high school in the 2021 class with over a dozen offers from around the country, including BYU, Utah, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.





Eventually, Fano decided to stay in Utah County and committed to BYU. At the end of the 2022 season, Fano entered the transfer portal. Without or without his brother Spencer, Logan’s heart was set on transferring to the Utes.