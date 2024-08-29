It’s prediction time for the 2024 Utah Football season, as they get set to kickoff against Southern Utah for the opener. In a highly anticipated season, who do we think is going to do what? Let’s get to it:





King will lead the team in receiving yards

Look, we’re going against the grain here, we get that. King is a dynamic weapon with wheels for his size, elusiveness, and a ridiculously big catch radius. The popular pick here would be either Dorian Singer or Brant Kuithe, but King’s skillset is so intriguing that he could explode onto the scene one year after showing glimpses of elite talent.





Kuithe will get the most receptions

It’s been nearly two football seasons since Utah saw Kuithe in action. Now fully healthy, Kuithe is on track to break multiple school records. Him and quarterback Cam Rising could complete passes together blindfolded.

Singer is the next likely here, but the edge goes to Kuithe because of the years of trust he and Rising have built playing together.





Bernard will receive most targets, but not get the most rushing yards

The versatile back is one of Utah’s most dangerous offensive weapons. He’ll be heavily utilized in both the run game and the passing game. Because of this, freshman Mike Mitchell will eat into his carries and lead the team in rushing yards by year’s end. Mitchell is looking like he could be Utah’s next great running back, while Bernard is one of the most valuable pieces to the offense, period.





Rising will go down as the G.O.A.T. of Utah G.O.A.T.s

That’s right, we’re calling it now. Rising will go down as the best of the best. How does he get there? Another conference championship and a CFP berth would seal that fate. Not to mention the records Rising is chasing, including all-time Utah passing touchdowns which he’s likely to break.

It’s no secret, yes the 2024 squad is elite, but as we’ve learned, just the mere presence of Rising gives Utah the opportunity to win any game. A CFP appearance leaves no debate. If he delivers more than that, put him as the next inductee in the new Utah Ring of Honor.





Snowden will extended Utah’s pick-six streak

It’s not a matter of if the streak will continue into its 21st year, but who will do it. We’re going with Smith Snowden. Karene Reid and Lander Barton are two others we could argue will do it, and one or the other might get a pick-six, but the sophomore Snowden is ready to break out.





Utah will have a Top-10 defense

We’re not ready to say Utah will be a Top-5 defense. They need to keep their secondary healthy. If Cam Calhoun gets back to full-strength quickly and John Randle Jr. continues his development after his position switch, that adds depth to a group that has elite starters.

The potential is there to be a Top-5 defense. However, they’ll unquestionably be the best defense in the Big 12.





Utah will make it to the CFP

Okay, this isn't exactly a bold prediction. Utah is the preseason favorite to win the conference, which would give them an automatic bid. We are not going to go as far as saying they will run the tables on their way to the title game, but Utah's toughness makes them a group that no one wants to face in the postseason. All the pieces are in place for Utah to win the conference. Barring health, Utah should be set up to be a force in the CFP.