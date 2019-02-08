Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 18:29:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Ute Nation Staff Signing Day Thoughts: Andrew Fronce

Andrew Fronce • UteNation.com
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

With the 2019 signing day in the rearview mirror, Ute Nation’s Alex Markham, Andrew Fronce, and Mikey Saltas take a look back at what transpired in the process and look forward to what’s ahead. In ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}