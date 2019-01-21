Ute Nation Q&A: Gorney Talks Cameron Rising
After the sudden transfer of Jack Tuttle six games into the 2018 season, as well as the late season recruiting surprise of Jayden Daniels going to Arizona State, the University of Utah was left in ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news