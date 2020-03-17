



What a crazy time we’re living in. On a personal note, I hope everyone is staying safe and taking extra precautions. This all seems surreal. My Papou is celebrating his 80th birthday this week, and a big celebration like he deserves is definitely not going to happen.

My Papou (grandpa) has always been a larger than life figure to me. We both grew up playing sports and we were both great at baseball. We bonded over victories and still made the best memories even over defeats. Just like any relationship, we’ve had our struggles. We’ve recently patched this up and I’m aware that I don’t have years left with him. In fact, with his deteriorating health and age, he’s a prime target for the Coronavirus.

This spring was supposed to be a time to bond again for the two of us over sports. Now, who knows when the next game will be played. Sure sports is just a game, but it brings so many people together. For some, maybe sports isn’t their cup of tea, but if you’re reading this I know that you’re probably thinking back to some of the best times you’ve had with family and friends during a sporting event or just learning a game.

Just last week, when it was announced that Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the Coronavirus and the whole world began to stop, everyone was eagerly awaiting March Madness. It’s a time of bonding like no other, a time where you root for obscure teams along with your own if you’re fortunate enough, and watch those games with groups of family and friends. What are you all going to do with your week now that that tournament won’t be played, and the sports world has stopped?

Don’t lose sight of the basketball struggles

Call it beating a dead horse, but I have an obligation to continue to put this out there, the Runnin’ Utes have made the NCAA Tournament four times since Rick Majerus left in 2004–FOUR TIMES! That’s not something to be okay with. Former athletic director, Chris Hill, used to tell people in the athletics department that basketball missing the NCAA Tournament two years in a row was inexcusable. However, Krystkowiak has received a pass because the Utes are now in the Pac-12. I’m challenging our guy, Dustin Birch, to take a deep dive into that because I don’t buy that excuse. The Pac-12 has by and large been a mediocre basketball conference, ever since Utah joined it.

When life-long fans and 30+ year season ticket holders are only choosing to buy mini packages for the games, you have a frustrated fanbase. If you thought attendance was bad this year, it’s only going to get worse.

In many ways, people can look at it like Krystkowiak has nine lives as a coach. I give him credit for running a clean program and also the graduation rate. That said, winning needs to happen. There are some dissatisfied donors that don’t care about the hefty buyout, so right now his saving grace is the last two recruiting classes.

This forced break is bad for football

The Utah defense only has two returning full-time starters on defense. They’re also trying to replace their All-Pac-12 quarterback, Tyler Huntley, and their All-American running back, Zack Moss. Spring ball was going to be key in finding out who would step forward and also was going to be key in giving those guys reps to build confidence. When that will happen now, no one knows. Will the current virus be bad enough that all schools have to skip the rest of spring and only get a fall camp? That is the reality that we could eventually be living in.

Stay safe. Love and laugh. We’re here for you

I can’t stress this enough, please listen to the experts. The world will be normal again and we’ll all have our sports. Until then, stay safe and try to take advantage of your downtime. Support others where and when you can, and most importantly, make sure to patch any relationship you have that may not currently be the strongest.

Ute Nation, as a community, is here for you. Whether it’s an escape from the real world with conversations on our community message board, or if you legitimately need help. Don’t be afraid to be vocal about being scared. You can also private message me through our board or DM me @AMarkhamRivals on Twitter.

