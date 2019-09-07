Ute Nation Mailbag: Northern Illinois
The University of Utah is set to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at an unusual time, today, 11AM (Pac-12 Network). The Ute went pretty vanilla on offense in week one, as that'sall they felt t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news