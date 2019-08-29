Ute Nation Mailbag: BYU
As the University of Utah embarks on a season with some extremely high expectations, we’ll be doing a mailbag on a weekly basis. It’s now Week One of the 2019 college football season and all of the preseason praise needs to be thrown out the window, as it’s time for the Utes to prove it on the field. These questions were taken from our Inside Ute Nation message board earlier in the week:
Thompson starting over Enis is interesting…
Nothing against Solomon Enis at all, but this was expected as long as Bryan Thompson would be healthy. Not having him fully healthy might have been the difference in the Utes going to the Rose Bowl, last season. Thompson is the big, doing-everything, game-breaking threat that the Utes covet. Enis will still prove to be extremely valuable, but a healthy Thompson is something the program has been excited to unleash.
Wasatch Academy- a one-off recruiting win or making inroads?
TBD, I’m not sold on that connection, yet. However, they have pursued prospects hard enough there, other than Emmanuel Akot and Caleb Lohner.
Jordan Wilmore; more or less than 100 yards on Thursday night?
Less, but 10+ carries. He’s going to be good, damn good. However, Devonta’e Henry-Cole and Devin Brumfield have both proven themselves worthy of game action. It’s a great problem to have, behind the best running back in college football.
What's our FG percentage going to be?
Oh yikes, they’ll miss one field goal, against BYU. I’m still not sold on what the Utes have that’s able to kick in the immediate future. I’ll reserve my full judgement until mid season because I expect to see multiple kickers the first half of the year.
Who is the leading rusher for this team that doesn't have the last name Moss?
Henry-Cole against BYU, because I expect him to bust at least one big one. BYU won’t be able to deal with his speed and power combo.
Which week does Bam enter the starting lineup? (Not really a question as much as getting you to guess his progress.)
That’s the million dollar question, but I never expected him to be game-ready until later in the season. However, the Utes offensive line will be absolutely fine.
Most of the position groups look rock solid for next year; except the secondary. Does that concern anyone?
It doesn’t concern me too much. JaTravis Broughton is going to be a future star. Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson just needs to and some weight—which will come—and then at safety, RJ Hubert is a great athlete that they’re high on. Malone Mataele is versatile and has also shown promise early on.
All that and Morgan Scalley and Sharrieff Shah are arguably the best secondary coaching duo in the country.
Could a team led by Rising/Shelley, Wilmore/Green/Brum/DHC with an experienced OL, TEs and numerous WRs returning start off as another favorite for the South?
I think so because everyone has become used to the fact that Utah just reloads. Let’s see the progress of USC and ASU first, though. Now, because of those two, I don’t see the Utes favored to win the Pac-12 South in 2020.
Do you expect Utah to unleash a full game plan on BYU?
Not at all. They will if they have to, but from my conversations, I’m confident they’ll attack the Cougars with basic formations throughout most of the game, again, unless a situation calls for some different.