As the University of Utah embarks on a season with some extremely high expectations, we’ll be doing a mailbag on a weekly basis. It’s now Week One of the 2019 college football season and all of the preseason praise needs to be thrown out the window, as it’s time for the Utes to prove it on the field. These questions were taken from our Inside Ute Nation message board earlier in the week:





Thompson starting over Enis is interesting…

Nothing against Solomon Enis at all, but this was expected as long as Bryan Thompson would be healthy. Not having him fully healthy might have been the difference in the Utes going to the Rose Bowl, last season. Thompson is the big, doing-everything, game-breaking threat that the Utes covet. Enis will still prove to be extremely valuable, but a healthy Thompson is something the program has been excited to unleash.





Wasatch Academy- a one-off recruiting win or making inroads?

TBD, I’m not sold on that connection, yet. However, they have pursued prospects hard enough there, other than Emmanuel Akot and Caleb Lohner.





Jordan Wilmore; more or less than 100 yards on Thursday night?

Less, but 10+ carries. He’s going to be good, damn good. However, Devonta’e Henry-Cole and Devin Brumfield have both proven themselves worthy of game action. It’s a great problem to have, behind the best running back in college football.





What's our FG percentage going to be?

Oh yikes, they’ll miss one field goal, against BYU. I’m still not sold on what the Utes have that’s able to kick in the immediate future. I’ll reserve my full judgement until mid season because I expect to see multiple kickers the first half of the year.



