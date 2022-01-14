Ute Nation Hot Board: The Next Defensive Line Coach
The University of Utah filled their first coaching opening at running back, knocking it out of the park by hiring Quinton Ganther. They now shift their attention to the defensive line to replace th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news