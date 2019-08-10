It's another double-dose on day 19, with wide receiver Bryan Thompson and safety Vonte Davis both donning number 19 for the Utes this year. While Thompson is expected to be a bigger part of the offense this year, Davis will be a name to watch among Utah's safety group, as the Utes search for depth behind their starters.



Davis joined the team last season with three years of eligibility remaining, after playing one season at Blinn Community College and earning second team All-American and first team all-conference honors at the NJCAA level. Davis played mostly cornerback for Blinn, and that's where he started upon joining the Utes.

However, Morgan Scalley saw something in him during spring camp last year, and by the end of camp, he had made the switch to safety. In his first year, Davis was an immediate contributor on special teams, playing in all 14 games, while also making appearances on defense against Arizona and Colorado.

Now a junior, Davis is expected to play a larger role on defense, following the graduation of Marquise Blair and Corrion Ballard. Davis had a solid performance in spring camp, and worked his way into the two-deep. During fall camp, he has continued to prove reliable as a backup to Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess, and is projected to get playing time at strong safety as a valuable part of the defensive rotation.



