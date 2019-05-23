Editors Note: As the countdown begins, we'll take a look at key players, discuss the hot topics facing Kyle Whittingham's 2019 squad, and more.





Ask almost any coach familiar with the University of Utah about the one thing that stands out for the Utes and they’ll likely shake their head and start talking about the defensive tackles. For years, the program has had an embarrassment of riches and the 2019 football season will be no different. By now, it’s well documented that head coach Kyle Whittingham believes that this will be the best defensive line he’s ever seen at Utah, and those that have followed the team closely over the years will be hard-pressed to give a compelling argument, otherwise.

The starters are set in stone with Leki Fotu and John Penisini returning after earning All-Pac-12 honors. Behind them, Hauati Pututau and Pita Tonga both proven to be forces in the middle. In 2019, the Utes will be adding a 6-foot-6 315 pound mountain to the rotation, Hawaii transfer, Viane Moala.

Now with a year of practicing—due to redshirting—at the P5 level and participating in a much better strength and conditioning program, Moala is ready to show the Pac-12 that at a minimum, the Utes have five guys ready for a fierce defensive tackle rotation. This group should have a valid argument as the best at that position in college football.



