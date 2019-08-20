We’re in single digit days until the return of Utah football! In nine days, the University of Utah and BYU will meet for the 100th time in their history, with the Utes looking to win their ninth straight game and 62nd overall in the series. As for the Cougars, they are looking to get back in the win column against Utah for the first time since 2009.

Wearing number nine for Utah this year is a guy who has been a starter since his freshman year, but has had more than his fair share of injuries throughout his career. He’s also seen a few number changes, along with a couple of position changes since arriving on campus, but will spend his senior season at wide receiver, where he started. Of course, this is Tyrone Young-Smith, who will hopefully be able to go out on a high note in his senior season.



Young-Smith spent his first two seasons at wide receiver, recording 28 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown, before moving to cornerback at the end of his sophomore year. From there, injuries started to take their toll, causing Young-Smith to miss all of his true junior year and a good chunk of his redshirt junior year as well. At the beginning of his senior season, Young-Smith started off spring ball hot at receiver, but again, injuries struck, forcing him to miss most of spring camp. His status is uncertain for the season, but you have to hope that he’ll be able to make an impact in what will likely be his final year as a Ute.





