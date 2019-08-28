Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Tyler Huntley
Congratulations Ute fans! You did it! You made it through another long offseason with no Utah football. This offseason may have been even rougher than usual, with all the preseason hype about this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news