Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Terrell Burgess
Utah will have a new pair of senior starters roaming their defensive backfield this season, now that both Marquise Blair and Corrion Ballard have moved on to the NFL. One of them will be Julian Bla...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news