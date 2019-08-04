Switching over to the defense, it’s time to talk about a guy who may need to step up and provide some help earlier on in his career than anticipated, thanks to the surprise departure of Manny Bowen. Quinn Fabrizio, a local product out of Alta HS, played safety at the prep level and started there upon joining the Utes after his mission, but injuries forced him to redshirt. While recovering, he started working toward putting the weight on to be a linebacker.

Now fully recovered, Fabrizio is up to 230 pounds, and has a very similar build to a former Utah great, current Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton. The Utes won’t necessarily need Fabrizio to make major contributions on defense this year, but if he can make an impact on special teams and be ready to give quality reps when the starters need a spell or in case of injury, all the better. Thus far in his career, Fabrizio has had more than his fair share of injuries, so hopefully those are behind him now and he can begin to unlock his potential.



