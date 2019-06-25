Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Paul Toala
After graduating three starters along the offensive line last season, the University of Utah and offensive line coach, Jim Harding, have their work cut out for them. With that in mind, a few things should work in their favor: they’ve been in this same situation recently, Harding is one of the best talent developers around, and they have capable upperclassmen that have patiently awaited their turn. One of those guys is 6-foot-4 320 pound senior, Paul Toala.
A one-time walk-on, Toala played in all 13 games in 2017, lining up for 132 snaps. After only seeing 21 snaps in 2018, Toala went hard to work and has put himself in position to be the starter at right guard, heading into fall camp.
Harding will be looking to get his best five guys on the line and Toala will bring the versatility that has been valuable under his watch. Regardless of his role, Toala should see plenty of snaps in his senior year.
Andrew Fronce’s take
The most valuable traits that Toala brings to this unit are his experience and maturity. In his three years at Utah, Toala has played in 20 games overall, and has seen action in 11 games on the offensive line at both center and guard. He also started one game in 2017, against Washington State. Toala may not have the freakish athleticism of some of the other offensive linemen on this roster, but he’s strong as an ox and has a sound understanding of what he needs to do on any given play. He is one of the oldest players on the roster, and with that maturity comes leadership, which is something that this young offensive line will need in 2019. Toala is currently projected as the starter at right guard, and regardless of whether he wins that job outright in fall camp, he’ll be in the two-deep and will add valuable depth to a unit which remains Utah’s biggest question mark on offense, going into fall camp.
Alex remembers Toala’s recruitment
Like his offensive line buddy Kyle Lanterman, Toala walked on to the Utah football program before earning a scholarship. Toala got his start at Dixie State, starting in six games as a freshman, before he served an LDS mission and then enrolled at the University of Utah, looking for a bigger challenge.