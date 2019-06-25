After graduating three starters along the offensive line last season, the University of Utah and offensive line coach, Jim Harding, have their work cut out for them. With that in mind, a few things should work in their favor: they’ve been in this same situation recently, Harding is one of the best talent developers around, and they have capable upperclassmen that have patiently awaited their turn. One of those guys is 6-foot-4 320 pound senior, Paul Toala.

A one-time walk-on, Toala played in all 13 games in 2017, lining up for 132 snaps. After only seeing 21 snaps in 2018, Toala went hard to work and has put himself in position to be the starter at right guard, heading into fall camp.

Harding will be looking to get his best five guys on the line and Toala will bring the versatility that has been valuable under his watch. Regardless of his role, Toala should see plenty of snaps in his senior year.



