Every great team has great starters at nearly every position that can be counted on to do their jobs each and every game. The Utes check that box this year. However, as playing in the Pac-12 has proven year after year, it’s not enough to simply have great ones, but also reliable twos and threes that can spell the starters in case of injury or fatigue. Utah’s starters at cornerback this year look to be some of the best they’ve had since joining the Pac-12. On one side is a guy with first round potential, Jaylon Johnson. On the other is a player with elite athleticism and change of direction ability, Tareke Lewis. Backing them up is Josh Nurse, who is cut from the same mold as former Utah greats Brian Allen and Sean Smith—and he still could start opposite of Johnson. However, aside from those three, the depth is a bit of a mystery.

The Utes added a couple of newcomers that have the talent to eventually turn into starters, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see at least one of them get some playing time this year. However, they also have a corner who has quietly worked to make himself better each and every year since arriving in 2016, and will try to earn a bigger role in the rotation this season. That guy is Nygel King, who will wear number 16 for the Utes this year.





