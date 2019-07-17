Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Manny Bowen
Morgan Scalley faced a tall task this season, replacing Chase Hansen and Cody Barton at linebacker. After all, the two combined for 231 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Yes, Francis ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news