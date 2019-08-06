When you lose out on a safety that changes his mind the night before Signing Day, what do you do? Well, not everyone is fortunate enough to move one of the Pac-12’s best cornerbacks to safety—but not everyone is the University of Utah.

Taking a risk due to their quality depth, defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley moved senior Julian Blackmon to safety—a move that now looks to be pure genius.

After a standout spring, the Pac-12 media voted Blackmon All-Pac-12 first-team safety. In his short time there, he’s even had comparisons to former Ute and current New Orleans Saint, Marcus Williams. After an injury-plagued 2018 season that still saw him garner All-Pac-12 honors, Blackmon should return to his ballhawk ways, while remaining a terror against Pac-12 quarterbacks.



