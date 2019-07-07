Back in 2016, a mauler along the offensive line from East HS signed with the University of Utah, and left on a church mission shortly after. Fast forward two years, and Johnny Maea is back, joining an offensive line class which included six new commitments, two graduate transfers, and two returned missionaries. However, just three of those newcomers were able to participate in spring camp this year, and Maea was one of them. Despite being fresh off his mission, Maea has already shown glimpses of why he was such a priority target for Utah a few years back.

During spring camp, Maea was still getting his legs underneath him and was a little light at 285 pounds. Nonetheless, he still received plenty of quality reps, due in part to a slew of injuries that forced second and third-string, and even walk-on players to step up so that the team could continue to install its new offense. Maea performed well, considering the circumstances, and will be one to watch down the road.



