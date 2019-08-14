Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Jason Shelley
15 days. Can you feel it? College football is right around the corner. In just over two weeks, the Utes will take on the BYU Cougars to open up their 2019 season. While the game will likely be emot...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news