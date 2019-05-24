There’s 97 days until kickoff and, oh man, Matt Gay, you’re missed. That’s not to say everyone should be in a full blown panic, because the University of Utah does have a kicker that shook some rust off in the spring, after taking a year off of football. That would be new no. 97, Jadon Redding, and while no one will mistake him for the Utes’ Lou Groza Award winner, no school in the country would be able to easily replace Gay.

Shortly after the conclusion of spring ball, Redding was the only kicker on the roster after spring camp, due to Chayden Johnston choosing to step away from football. During spring, Redding showed that he didn’t quite have the same leg strength as Johnston, but he actually outperformed Johnston on shorter kicks, proving to have better accuracy from inside 40 yards. However, Redding’s performance wasn’t good enough for the coaches to be comfortable in naming him the outright starter at kicker, so they brought in another walkon, UCLA graduate transfer kicker Andrew Strauch, to compete for the job.

If Redding can improve his leg strength within the coming months, he'll have an excellent shot at being the Utes' starting kicker in 2019. If not... well let’s just think positive as it’s a crucial position for a team that has the potential to compete for a Pac-12 championship and more.



