The countdown is halfway done. 50 days from now, the Utes will travel to Provo to take on BYU in the first game of the 2019 season. There are two guys that will be wearing number 50 this year, one on each side of the ball. Orlando Umana was highlighted in a previous article, which can be found here. The other is defensive end Fua Pututau, who will be competing for a role on the defensive line after redshirting last season.

Pututau returned from a mission last year and joined the team, after committing to the Utes as part of the 2016 class. Originally, there was some debate about whether Pututau would follow in his older brother's footsteps and play defensive tackle, or if he would play defensive end like he did in high school. Pututau hovered around 270-275 pounds as a true freshman, but after a year in Utah's strength and conditioning program, he's down to a svelte 260 and has found a home at defensive end.



