Number 12 on the countdown is a guy who may not see much playing time this year, if all goes well and the injury bug stays away. Drew Lisk is currently listed as the third quarterback, and will likely only see significant playing time in case of injury to Huntley and Shelley, or if the Utes are so far ahead of an opponent that they feel comfortable letting him come in to mop up. In the ultra-competitive Pac-12, that's unlikely to happen too often, but with any luck, Lisk will get at least a few opportunities to take some snaps as the Utes coast to a victory.

The quarterback position is set, and has been for a while, with Tyler Huntley as the starter and Jason Shelley as the experienced backup. With those two alone, Utah has one of the better quarterback situations in the Pac-12, as Huntley was really starting to play at an elite level last year before suffering an injury. While the injury was unfortunate and was a major factor in Utah losing the Arizona State game last year, the one positive is that it gave Shelley the chance to come in and get invaluable starting experience over the last five games of the year. That experience bodes well for Utah's quarterback situation, both now and in the future. But what about the depth chart behind them?

Fall camp is over, which means that we're one step closer to having Utah football back in full swing. Game day is 12 days out, and on Monday, the Utes will transition to normal game preparation, as they begin to put the final touches on their game plan before taking on BYU on August 29.





Andrew Fronce's take

It's not often that the third-string quarterback will have an opportunity to see much playing time, because if they do, your offense is generally going to be in trouble. However, Utah is fortunate to have Lisk's maturity and talent at the third spot, especially considering that Cam Rising's transfer waiver was denied and he won't be able to play until next year.

One of Lisk's best attributes is that he's all about the team. Originally a walk-on, he was placed on scholarship last year due to his hard work and "team first" mentality. That continued into this season when he turned down a chance to go and start for Troy Taylor at his new gig at Sacramento State, preferring to stay close to home and continue to do everything he can to make the team better. The story was actually a funny one- Taylor asked Lisk what he thought of going to the Big Sky and putting up record-breaking numbers. Then came the news of Taylor’s departure to coach in the Big Sky. In the end it gave Lisk and the guys a good laugh, that he was approached that way.

Lisk has a good arm and is a decent runner, and the truth is that he's good enough to start at plenty of FCS or G5 schools. I hope that we get to see a good amount of Drew Lisk this year, but only because the Utes have comfortable enough leads in the fourth quarter that they can put him in and give him the playing time he deserves after all the hard work and loyalty he's shown.





Alex remembers Lisk's recruitment

Thanks to being Austin Kafentzis’ backup at Jordan HS, Lisk didn’t get a real opportunity to show his talent as a quarterback until his senior season. From there, he threw for 3,954 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also had just under 800 yards rushing, in one of the most productive seasons by a quarterback in UHSAA history. Even with those accomplishments, it was too late in the game for any major offers to come pouring in. Because of this, the Utes pounced, offering him a preferred walk-on spot. I jumped on on our Inside Ute Nation board at the time and said that Lisk wasn’t your typical walk-on. After receiving a scholarship after his redshirt freshman season, he’s proven me absolutely right.



