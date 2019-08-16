Over the last few years, Utah has landed commitments from a number of speedy receivers out of Florida such as Kenric Young, Demari Simpkins, and Terrell Perriman. They kept that pipeline open this year, by adding Donte Banton out of Deerfield Beach. Banton was Utah's lone wide receiver signee this year, and worked hard to make it to campus early, so that he could participate in offseason workouts and spring camp. From a physical standpoint, Banton is one of the most impressive-looking true freshmen on the team this year. He showed up to spring camp in great shape and put in even more work in summer workouts. While playing time may be hard to come by this year, thanks to the Utes having so many more experienced receivers ahead of Banton, he has already shown flashes of what he might be able to do down the road.



Donte Banton



Andrew Fronce's take I really like Banton from a physical standpoint. He's built like a tank for a wide receiver, and he has good reach and big hands. It also doesn't hurt that he runs a 4.5 second 40. Banton will need to work on refining his route running before he's ready to contribute, but he has the size and speed that you want to see at this level. One thing that you have to love about Banton is that he's relentless in putting in the extra work outside of practice. Once the team breaks, he's always one of the first to the jugs machine and spends plenty of time there after practice, working on his catching. With so many young receivers on the roster, it may be a couple of years before Banton makes an impact on offense, but he's showing plenty of positive signs already.

