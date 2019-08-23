We're six days away, which means another double feature. On the offensive side of the ball, number six is Devin Brumfield, a true sophomore running back. Brumfield made the switch to number six this year after wearing 22 his freshman season, and though he saw a good amount of playing time in 2018, he figures to have a bigger role this year, after an impressive off-season.

Originally from Covington, LA, Brumfield came to Utah after an impressive prep career which saw him rush for over 1500 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. Known for being a physical, bowling ball type of player, Brumfield entered the program at well over 230 pounds, but has since dropped bad weight and added muscle, and weighs in at 218 pounds. On top of a good spring camp which was capped off by a 12 carry, 67 yard, 1 TD performance in Utah's Red/White game, Brumfield has reportedly continued to impress the coaches during fall camp and has solidified his name in the picture for playing time.

How big of role that will be depends on how heavily Zack Moss is used this season, as well as how the coaches decide to share the load among up to five running backs. Regardless of how things shake out during the season, it's a safe bet that we'll see plenty of Devin Brumfield throughout the year.



