Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Darrin Paulo
Despite losing Jackson Barton, Jordan Agasiva, and Lo Falemaka from their 2018 team, the University of Utah's offensive line returns three players with starting experience, and also added a number ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news