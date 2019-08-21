It's another double feature today as we draw closer and closer to the return of Utah football. On defense, the guy wearing number eight for the Utes is someone who entered the program with quite a bit of buzz about him, not at the position he's currently playing, but as a wide receiver.

Bronson Boyd, who originally committed to Texas Tech, ended up transferring to Utah shortly after enrolling as a Red Raider. Even as a true freshman, a year which he ended up having to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules, he turned heads on the scout team and whispers started to emerge that he was going to be a problem for opposing teams at wide receiver. The following year, Boyd again began to generate excitement during practices, with his jaw-dropping agility and a some spectacular catches. However, for one reason or another, he struggled to make it all click on the playing field, and ended up only making two catches for a total of 40 yards as a redshirt freshman.

Another off-season came and went, and though he started spring camp of his sophomore season at receiver, it wasn't long before Coach Sharrieff Shah approached him about playing cornerback. Due in part to the depth at receiver and in part to a need for depth at cornerback, Boyd made the switch, and has been working at defensive back ever since. Making that kind of transition isn't easy, but word out of camp is that Boyd has made large strides at the position and has the mentality needed to excel.



