Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Brant Kuithe
As Tyler Huntley adjusts to a new offense for the third time since coming to the University of Utah, it will be crucial that he has some reliable targets to make easy throws to in the first few gam...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news