News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 11:43:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Brant Kuithe

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

As Tyler Huntley adjusts to a new offense for the third time since coming to the University of Utah, it will be crucial that he has some reliable targets to make easy throws to in the first few gam...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}