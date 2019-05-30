If there’s two things that Kyle Whittingham is known for as a football coach, it’s physical play and having a knack for developing underrated prospects. Blake Kuithe, number 91 on this year’s team, fits that description to a tee.

When healthy, Kuithe has plenty of ability and loves to push the guy across from him around. As a true freshman, Kuithe made quite an impression in his first fall camp, and was making a strong argument for early playing time. However, he suffered a knee injury late in camp, which led to him redshirting and also caused him to miss spring camp this year. Kuithe has continued to work on his rehabilitation and should be healthy in time for fall camp, assuming he doesn’t have any setbacks. If that’s the case, and if he can stay healthy, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him work his way into the two-deep at defensive end.



A healthy Kuithe would bolster an already impressive defensive end group, giving the Utes the ability to rotate similar to how they can with the defensive tackles, without much drop-off.



