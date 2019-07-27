News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 17:21:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Ben Lennon

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

For years, Utah has been renowned for having great special teams. In just the past five years, the Utes have had three Ray Guy award winners, one Lou Groza winner, and a number of players who have ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}