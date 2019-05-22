Editors Note: As the countdown begins, we'll take a look at key players, discuss the hot topics facing Kyle Whittingham's 2019 squad, and more.





The countdown is back, Ute Nation. There are just 99 days until the University of Utah kicks off their highly anticipated 2019 season. With that being said, Happy Leki Fotu Day.

As good as this Utah defense is expected to be, it all starts up front with the 6-foot-5, 330 pound monster, who makes opposing offenses have to be aware of him at all times. The 2018 1st-Team All-Pac-12 selection played in all 14 games last season, starting 13. He finished with 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. So what can he do for an encore? As impressive as those stats are for a defensive tackle, his mere presence wrecks opponents game plans, as it goes beyond the box score.

When head coach Kyle Whittingham mentions Fotu in the same breath as Ute legend Luther Ellis, that’s a big deal. While Whittingham is quick to compliment his players, his comments typically seem measured. Fotu could have entered his name in the 2018 NFL Draft—something that there were early whispers that it would be a foregone conclusion—although teams would have been banking more on his raw talent in the mid to later rounds. Now with a stacked defensive line around him, Fotu will look to build off of a strong junior season and work his way into the conversation for the early rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft.



