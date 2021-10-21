Ute-Legacy Recruit Barton Talks Utah Visit





The University of Utah had an important recruiting weekend during their huge double-digit comeback victory over no. 18 Arizona State, a perfect game to showcase the school.

One of the three recruits has grown up around the football program, and the University of Utah is in his blood.

Rivals 4-Star (no. 22 ranked) outside linebacker Lander Barton (Brighton HS) was in attendance and wasn’t surprised by the comeback at all.

“It was a great trip I think, and the game itself was the best part. It was an electric environment,” said Barton. “I was not surprised on how they came out in the second half, that is how Utah football usually operates.”

Barton is the son of two former Utes, Paul Barton and arguably the greatest woman Ute of all-time, Mikki Kane-Barton. His brothers Jackson and Cody went from Utah to the NFL. His sister Dani is right up there with their mom when it comes to the Utes’ best women athletes.

According to Lander they’re all supportive of where he chooses to play college ball. Especially his brothers, who have stayed out of pushing him.

“No not really, they’re supportive of any decision I make,” he said. “But my mom definitely pushes hard for Utah.”

Barton has tripped Michigan, Texas and Utah. He’s still trying to figure out where he’ll take his other two official visits, but he wants to have a decision soon. He plans on signing in December.

At this point in his recruiting process, comfort level and opportunity are the most important factors he’s looking for.

“I'm mainly looking for a defense that I can play early on and then coaches that I feel I have a strong relationship with,” said Barton.

Utah sees him as an immediate impact type player. They compare his game to current Ute and All-American Devin Lloyd who is on a trajectory to be a first round pick in the 2022 draft. Because of this, Lloyd was Barton’s player host.

“We really didn’t discuss much about the program knowing he just played a game,” said Barton. “Instead we kind of just chilled around.”

Barton already has a long and solid relationship with the Utah staff, so when it came down to it, the conversations were based around how they plan on using him as well as making sure the trip was going well.

“They really wanted to see if I was having a good time this weekend,” said Barton. “Then Swan and Scalley really broke down where they would see me in the defense. Just the spot I’d play and what would be expected of me if I were to play there.”

Along with being a special athlete, Barton is the complete package as he is a student of the game. With that in mind, before he heads to college, he wants to focus on improving on the fine details of defense.

“I want to improve on my handwork with striking and shedding blockers,” said Barton.

Regardless of where he chooses and regardless of whatever improvement Barton makes before then, that team is already getting a college ready backer.

Will he continue the family legacy or will that long running tradition be broken? Stay tuned, Ute Nation.



