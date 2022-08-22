Utah WR Parks Evolving into a Promising Playmaker





Being a receiver is embedded in the DNA of Money Parks. He's never wanted to play another position from the first day he lined up on a football field.

“I've always been a receiver since I've been little,” Parks said. “I just enjoy the gasp of the crowd, seeing the ball in the air, and then, once you catch it, going crazy."

Parks will have a chance to hear plenty of gasps and cheers when he takes on an expanded role in the Utah offense this fall.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore saw action in 12 games last season and made his first career start against USC. Parks's first – and only – career catch was a 12-yard touchdown contributing to Utah's 42-26 victory over the Trojans.

This season, he will have a chance to prove himself further when he succeeds Britain Covey at slot receiver. Parks has also auditioned to fill Covey's role as a return specialist in fall camp.

His senior season at Aledo HS in Fort Worth shows Parks has a similar knack for making big plays like Covey did. Parks averaged 19.6 yards on 12 kick returns and tallied 1,155 yards and 19 touchdowns on 64 receptions.

Parks isn't daunted at the idea of following a player like Covey who made a lasting impact on offense and special teams during his time with the Utes. He feels ready to carve out his own legacy.

"There's no way you can just say you're going to fill Covey's shoes because he's a legend here,” Parks said. “I just say you got to do the best you can at what you do and make what you do great."

Utah's coaching staff has doled out tons of praise for Parks during fall camp. They describe him as a receiver who finally understands his role in the offense and is committed to improving his game so he can fill that role.

No one is shy about singling out Parks as a rising star.

"Money Parks is really starting to do some good things,” Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “That's been maybe one of the brightest spots of camp is the way he's stepped up and elevated his game."

As a Texas native, having a chance to be around mountains drew Parks to Utah. He loved the contrast from the flat scenery he had grown accustomed to seeing in his home state. Parks hasn't had a chance to conquer a hiking trail or go skiing yet, but those sorts of activities are in his future plans.

While he hasn't climbed any literal mountains yet, he has reached a metaphorical summit when it comes to seeing how to unlock his full potential as a receiver.

"I feel like I've progressed the most in just knowing my assignments better and knowing why I'm doing it and not just doing it,” Parks said.

Parks is on a clear path toward embodying his first name on the football field for the Utes. His position coach Chad Bumphis says Parks has shown an evolution going into his third season in the program that has everyone feeling excited about what he'll do with a greater number of meaningful snaps on offense this season.

"It's so fun watching Money grow up,” Bumphis said. “Whatever we've asked him to do he's done it."



