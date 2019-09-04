Burning Questions: Utah vs. NIU
After a grueling offseason where much of the talk was consumed by the BYU Cougars in week one, Utah football fans now have the pleasure of discussing a new opponent, Northern Illinois. Last year, a Sutton Smith-led Huskies team gave the Utes fits with two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. That is, until Chase Hansen returned an interception for a touchdown, helping the Utes to eke out a 17-6 victory.
Much to Tyler Huntley’s pleasure, Sutton Smith has now graduated, though NIU’s front seven is still nothing to slight. The Utes will want to make a clearer statement on Saturday during their return to Rice-Eccles Stadium for the season home opener. Before we get too deep into talking NIU, let’s first shut the door on BYU once and for all in 2019.
Last Week’s Questions
How will playing BYU in the first game of the season affect Utah's performance?
There would be no overlooking the Cougars this go around for the Holy War. The Utes dominated time of possession, 36 minutes to 24. That tilt is due to Zack Moss (coming off an injured arm, no less) rushing 29 times for 187 yards and a touchdown. There was just no stopping the senior running back. Coupled pick sixes from former Cougar Francis Bernard and hometown hero Julian Blackmon, Utah came prepared to send BYU home with their ninth straight defeat in the rivalry.
How is the team's health?
Moss and Britain Covey both were recovering from offseason knee injuries with Moss also banged up from fall camp, and both played a role in the victory. Covey had a massive punt return for 40 yards, though he didn’t get many looks at slot receiver.
Will the physicality of this game take its toll?
There did appear to be a few Utes banged up in-game. Johnny Maea, Orlando Umana, Josh Nurse, and Jaylon Johnson all sat out for a few snaps, but all returned to the match nursing minor injuries. Kyle Whittingham only announces season-ending injuries, and no such announcements have been made, so the team’s health is looking good going into Week Two.
What will the special teams look like?
There’s much to be desired for Utah’s special teams unit after Andrew Strauch missed a chip shot field goal and a PAT. However, Strauch did nail a 41-yard field goal and every one of his kickoffs were booted deep in the endzone. Ben Lennon also stepped into his punting role nicely with two punts for 81 yards, including one downed inside the 10 yard line.
Jadon Redding came in relief for Stauch and knocked in two PATs, and going forward, he’ll be the field goal man. Jason Shelley will be the holder, as Lennon struggled getting the laces turned outward. Strauch will retain kickoff duties for the Utes.
Will the offensive line be ready?
Zero sacks, just three TFLs, and 262 rushing yards. What more can you ask for from a young offensive line? Even without Bam Olaseni—it’ll be another 2-3 weeks until his transfer issues will be resolved, according to Whittingham—-the Utah offensive line looked up to snuff and got a yard or two of push off the line of scrimmage seemingly on every play. There were a few breakdowns with Huntley needing to scramble too quickly out of the pocket, but many of the questions surrounding the gel of the offensive line were answered against BYU.
How will Utah contain Matt Bushman and Zach Wilson?
Bushman was as advertised with 6 receptions for 62 yards, though all of his yardage was accumulated in the first half before the Utah secondary attended to the tight end. Wilson had a less productive day, going just 21 for 33, 208 yards and two costly interceptions for pick sixes. Wilson also scrambled for 43 yards, though for the most part, the sophomore quarterback couldn’t quite wedge through the Utes defense enough to make a viable impact.
This Week’s Questions
Will Utah’s passing attack show improvement?
Yes, Tyler Huntley threw 13 for 16 and his three incompletions were drops. Yes, the Utes’ game plan of rushing the ball and ball control worked. But how often over the past few years have we seen this storyline? What will Utah do when they face a 7 or 14 point deficit where they need a quick score and can’t throw checkdowns or run the ball for 3 yards all the way downfield?
The Utes need a deep threat. Otherwise, teams will just clog the box to stop Moss and make Huntley beat them with his arm. He’s definitely shown he’s capable, and Utah has the weapons—Jaylen Dixon, Solomon Enis, Britain Covey, Bryan Thompson, Cole Fotheringham, Brant Kuithe, and others have all shown ability in catching the ball. Utah fans would be much relieved to see the proof against NIU this weekend.
Will Wilmore remain the no. 2 back?
Don’t count on Moss getting close to 30 carries again until at least conference play. True freshman Jordan Wilmore was the first running back off the bench against BYU and came away with 15 yards on four carries. Will he remain Moss’ backup? Or will we see some dose of Devontae Henry-Cole, Devin Brumfield, and TJ Green? Utah has an abundance of talent at the position, the coaches will assuredly want to do their due diligence and give those four backs some looks in the coming weeks.
Can Redding kick?
We saw him hit a couple PATs. Now the true freshman Redding will get the call for field goals. Apparently, he was the frontrunner for the kicker midway through fall camp, but was hampered by nagging injuries. Since he’s been given the opportunity, it’d be fantastic knowing that Utah can get points on the board within the 35 yard line. Oh, how Utah misses thee, Matt Gay.
Can Utah get their offense going faster?
Despite controlling the time of possession and yards gained, Utah left a lot of points on the board on stalled drives via dropped passes, missed field goals, and other missed opportunities. The Utes have rarely been a team known for jumping out of the gate on offense for a quick touchdown or two—it always comes after lulling the opposing defense and long-winded drives on the ground. Is Andy Ludwig capable of leading a 2-minute drive as much as he is a 9-minute drive? The Utah offense would be frightening good, if so.
