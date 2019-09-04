After a grueling offseason where much of the talk was consumed by the BYU Cougars in week one, Utah football fans now have the pleasure of discussing a new opponent, Northern Illinois. Last year, a Sutton Smith-led Huskies team gave the Utes fits with two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. That is, until Chase Hansen returned an interception for a touchdown, helping the Utes to eke out a 17-6 victory.

Much to Tyler Huntley’s pleasure, Sutton Smith has now graduated, though NIU’s front seven is still nothing to slight. The Utes will want to make a clearer statement on Saturday during their return to Rice-Eccles Stadium for the season home opener. Before we get too deep into talking NIU, let’s first shut the door on BYU once and for all in 2019.





Last Week’s Questions

How will playing BYU in the first game of the season affect Utah's performance?

There would be no overlooking the Cougars this go around for the Holy War. The Utes dominated time of possession, 36 minutes to 24. That tilt is due to Zack Moss (coming off an injured arm, no less) rushing 29 times for 187 yards and a touchdown. There was just no stopping the senior running back. Coupled pick sixes from former Cougar Francis Bernard and hometown hero Julian Blackmon, Utah came prepared to send BYU home with their ninth straight defeat in the rivalry.





How is the team's health?

Moss and Britain Covey both were recovering from offseason knee injuries with Moss also banged up from fall camp, and both played a role in the victory. Covey had a massive punt return for 40 yards, though he didn’t get many looks at slot receiver.





Will the physicality of this game take its toll?

There did appear to be a few Utes banged up in-game. Johnny Maea, Orlando Umana, Josh Nurse, and Jaylon Johnson all sat out for a few snaps, but all returned to the match nursing minor injuries. Kyle Whittingham only announces season-ending injuries, and no such announcements have been made, so the team’s health is looking good going into Week Two.





What will the special teams look like?

There’s much to be desired for Utah’s special teams unit after Andrew Strauch missed a chip shot field goal and a PAT. However, Strauch did nail a 41-yard field goal and every one of his kickoffs were booted deep in the endzone. Ben Lennon also stepped into his punting role nicely with two punts for 81 yards, including one downed inside the 10 yard line.

Jadon Redding came in relief for Stauch and knocked in two PATs, and going forward, he’ll be the field goal man. Jason Shelley will be the holder, as Lennon struggled getting the laces turned outward. Strauch will retain kickoff duties for the Utes.





Will the offensive line be ready?

Zero sacks, just three TFLs, and 262 rushing yards. What more can you ask for from a young offensive line? Even without Bam Olaseni—it’ll be another 2-3 weeks until his transfer issues will be resolved, according to Whittingham—-the Utah offensive line looked up to snuff and got a yard or two of push off the line of scrimmage seemingly on every play. There were a few breakdowns with Huntley needing to scramble too quickly out of the pocket, but many of the questions surrounding the gel of the offensive line were answered against BYU.





How will Utah contain Matt Bushman and Zach Wilson?

Bushman was as advertised with 6 receptions for 62 yards, though all of his yardage was accumulated in the first half before the Utah secondary attended to the tight end. Wilson had a less productive day, going just 21 for 33, 208 yards and two costly interceptions for pick sixes. Wilson also scrambled for 43 yards, though for the most part, the sophomore quarterback couldn’t quite wedge through the Utes defense enough to make a viable impact.



